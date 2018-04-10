West Bengal panchayat polls: SC to hear BJP’s plea against SEC recalling extension for nominations

The BJP had told the court that the ruling TMC was indulging in large-scale violence (Representational) The BJP had told the court that the ruling TMC was indulging in large-scale violence (Representational)

Hours after the West Bengal poll panel recalled its order calling for extension of deadline by a day for filing of nominations for panchayat polls, the state BJP unit on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against the decision. The matter would be listed for hearing on Wednesday.

Alleging that the State Election Commission had recalled the order under pressure from the ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, Advocate Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the BJP, said the apex court had passed the verdict asking them to give a representation to the State Election Commission with their grievances. She also stated that the party had filed a fresh Interlocutory Application (IA) seeking proper representation to the SEC and extension of the last date for filing of nominations. Bhati also added that the candidates were not able to file their papers because the order was recalled.

Though the last day for filing nominations for the rural polls was till yesterday, the SEC had extended it till 3 pm today. The panel, however, junked the order saying there was no specific direction by the apex court for an extension of the nomination date.”Therefore on perusal of all the papers and considering all the points, the Commission hereby recalls the said order and therefore rescinds the (previous) order,” the new notification read.

According to the new notification, the State Election Commissioner received two letters, one from the special secretary of the state government and another one from the Trinamool Congress, citing legal infirmities in the previous order of the commission.

Alleging that the candidates were not getting nomination papers, the BJP had earlier moved the Supreme Court requesting its intervention. While referring to the alleged violence unleashed by TMC cadres, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the party, said West Bengal was turning into a “trouble state”. The party had also approached the court, demanding deployment of CRPF personnel during the panchayat elections. Senior lawyer A M Singhvi who appeared for the state refuted the claims and accused the saffron party of “fomenting trouble” in Bengal.

The top court, however, refused to intervene and asked the party to approach the poll panel. It also “fortified” reports of violence in the state and hoped the commission would take steps to ensure free and fair polls. While polling will take place in three phases on May 1, 3 and 5, the counting of votes has been scheduled for May 8.

(With inputs from PTI)

