West Bengal Panchayat polls: SC refuses to interfere, directs BJP to move Calcutta HC over filing of nominations

Supreme Court of India (File Photo) Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to interfere in the issue of extension of deadline for filing of nominations for the West Bengal panchayat polls. The apex court asked the BJP to move the Calcutta High Court seeking an extension of the deadline for filing nomination papers.

The BJP, which also moved the Calcutta HC Monday, had requested an urgent hearing of the matter. The panchayat polls will be held in three phases — May 1, 3, 5 — and the results will be declared on May 8.

The West Bengal unit of BJP had moved the top court, hours after the state poll panel suddenly recalled its decision extending till yesterday the last date for filing of nominations for next month’s panchayat election in the state, allegedly under pressure from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

In its petition, the BJP unit alleged that the SEC recalled its order under pressure from the ruling Trinamool Congress. The party has accused TMC cadres of indulging in large-scale violence and preventing candidates from filing nominations for the polls. With the extension of the deadline withdrawn, it is likely that TMC candidates will win several seats uncontested.

Also read | State election panels: Independent of central EC, with similar powers

TMC workers clash with members of Congress in Bankura, West Bengal on Saturday, May 7. (Express Photo) TMC workers clash with members of Congress in Bankura, West Bengal on Saturday, May 7. (Express Photo)

The notification which was withdrawn by the SEC had extended the deadline for filing nominations by a day till 3 pm on Tuesday. The commission recalled its order citing “legal” complexities after receiving letters from the government and TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee.

The BJP had earlier filed a petition in the SC, requesting the court to direct the SEC to issue nomination forms to its candidates. The top court, however, had quashed this petition, saying it ‘won’t interfere in poll process’.

The BJP has filed about 1,066 nominations for the polls, including some seats where multiple nominations were filed. The BJP, its main contender, has filed 766 nominations. The CPM has filed 563 nominations, and the Congress 377. Scrutiny of candidates will be held today.

Also read | TMC wins many panchayat seats unopposed, Opposition says it is a farce

In 48,650 Gram Panchayat seats, the BJP has filed 27,789 nominations while CPM has filed 17,303 nominations and Congress 7,239. The TMC has filed 59,475 nominations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd