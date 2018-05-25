Relocated 3,000 panchayat members in West Bengal due to ‘threats’: BJP

BJP’s general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Express photo by Partha Paul. BJP’s general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Express photo by Partha Paul.

The BJP Friday claimed that it has been forced to relocate its over 3,000 panchayat members, who won in the recent local polls in West Bengal, due to alleged “threats” from the ruling Trinamool Congress. The BJP’s general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is the party’s state in-charge, alleged that TMC workers supported by local police have been threatening its elected members with dire consequences if they do not either join their party or resign.

“We have been forced to remove about 3,000 of our 6,000 members to different locations due to harassment from the TMC leaders,” he said.

Vijayvargiya said his party has taken close to 1,000 panchayat members to neighbouring Jharkhand for safety. He said these members will return to their villages only after their tenure begins after one-and-a-half months. Attacking state chief minister Mamata Banerjee, he said she is projecting herself as a champion of democratic values, but her conduct has been far from it with over 60 murders and 1,500 injured in the elections.

“Talks of democracy do not behove her,” he said.

