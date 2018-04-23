West Bengal panchayat polls: One killed in clash between BJP, TMC workers in Birbhum

The Birbhum district police has confirmed the death but is yet to identify the victim. (Representational Image) The Birbhum district police has confirmed the death but is yet to identify the victim. (Representational Image)

One person was killed and several others were injured in a clash between TMC and BJP workers in Birbhum district’s Suri on Monday, when fresh nomination process began for state panchayat polls. The BJP claimed that the deceased, Sheikh Dildar, was a state BJP minority morcha general secretary who was allegedly shot dead by TMC workers. TMC, however, claimed that Dildar was their supporter and was killed at the hands of outsiders from Jharkhand. The Birbhum district police has confirmed the death but is yet to identify the victim.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said their workers are being prevented by TMC from filing their nominations across the state. “He is a BJP worker. He has been shot dead by TMC workers. Another worker has received serious injuries in his hand who has been taken to a hospital in Kolkata. The entire incident took place in front of the police who were mute spectators. We had apprehended the TMC violence during fresh nomination process but not to this extent,” Ghosh said. He informed that the party would move the Calcutta High Court against this violence. “If such situation continues, then Article 356 will have to be imposed in the state,” Ghosh added.

Later, BJP leader and former party MLA Samik Bhattacharya addressing a press conference said, Sheikh Dildar was one of the general secretaries of state BJP minority morcha. “TMC is misleading the people. Sheikh Dildar was our state minority morcha general secretary. He was an active BJP worker,” Bhattacharya said.

According to a senior police officer, a clash broke out between TMC and BJP workers outside a BDO office in Suri which resulted in the death of a person. Both workers hurled bombs at each other and bullets were fired. “A person has been killed. We are yet to identify the victim,” the police officer said.

Rubbishing such claims, TMC Birbhum district president Anubarata Mondal said, “As far as I am informed he was our party worker. BJP brought outsiders from Jharkhand to create trouble in the area who killed our worker. The identity of the victim is Sheilh Dildar.” TMC leader and state minister Firhad Hakim also claimed that Sheikh Dildar belonged to TMC. “This is the second time BJP brought outsiders from Jharkhand to create trouble here. They have killed our worker today,” Hakim said.

Filing of fresh nominations for panchayat polls was held across the state Monday following a Calcutta High Court order directing the state election commission to extend the date. However, the nomination process was marred by violence with reports of clashes coming from several districts. Congress MLA Manoj Chakraborty was allegedly beaten up by TMC workers in Murshidabad district. In the same district, the vehicle of Congress MP Abu Hasem Khan Chowdhury was allegedly attacked by TMC workers. CPM candidates were prevented from filing their nominations in districts of South 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, Hooghly, Jalpaiguri and etc.

