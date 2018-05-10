West Bengal panchayat polls: Left Front rubbishes report of alliance with BJP

Left Front chairman Biman Bose said the party has already taken action in two cases after it was found that its members were maintaining contacts with the saffron party.(Source: PTI) Left Front chairman Biman Bose said the party has already taken action in two cases after it was found that its members were maintaining contacts with the saffron party.(Source: PTI)

West Bengal Left Front chairman Biman Bose on Thursday dismissed media reports of an alliance between CPI-M and BJP in the upcoming panchayat polls and accused the saffron party and ruling TMC of tacit understanding. “A specific malicious campaign is being carried out that the Left parties and BJP have forged an alliance at the grassroot level. It is not only baseless but also motivated. The CPI(M) and the Left have no relations with BJP. If any member is found to have relation with BJP, action will be taken against him,” Bose said in a press conference.

Bose, who is also a CPI(M) Politburo member, said the party has already taken action in two cases after it was found that its members were maintaining contacts with the saffron party. He alleged that the TMC and BJP are trying to “spread canards” against the Left. “Both the TMC and the BJP are behind this. We want to make it clear that our fight is against both these parties and our slogan is ‘TMC hatao Bangla bachao, BJP hatao desh bachao,” Bose said.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal will take place on May 14 and the counting will held on May 17. Bose said the coming rural polls could witness large scale violence. “From the violence we had witnessed during the nomination process of the panchayat polls it can be said that there will be a bloodbath during the polls. If the general people are committed to cast their votes and are stopped then there will be violence,” he said.

The Indian Express had on Tuesday reported about CPM and BJP quietly sharing space to face the blue of Mamata Banerjee’s TMC. In Nadia district, 130 km north of Kolkata, election graffiti on walls have the lotus symbol of the BJP and the hammer-and-sickle of CPM on the same side along with the names of candidates and a common appeal. One such image at Mollahad village in Karimnagar seeks votes for Sumitra Mondol of CPM in the gram panchayat, and Bikas Mondol and Ajit Roy of BJP for the panchayat samiti and zilla parishad.

“For people at the grassroots level, it is practical for all parties to join hands against Trinamool’s terror. Since the BJP has emerged as the biggest opposition, many are coming to us from different parties, including CPM. In Purbasthali, CPM leaders are calling us for joint protests. This time, despite the terror and attacks, we have been able to file nominations in over 25,000 gram panchayat seats and around 30,000 seats overall,” Sayantan Basu, BJP state secretary had told The Indian Express.

