West Bengal panchayat polls: Clashes in several districts including Murshidabad, Bankura

Violence was reported from several districts in West Bengal on Saturday, the fifth day for filing nominations for the panchayat polls. Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers allegedly attacked a Congress rally, led by state party president Adhir Chowdhury, in Murshidabad’s Kandi area. Clashes also took place in Bankura during a similar rally, taken out by Left leader and Jadavpur MLA Sujan Chakraborty, with members of the TMC.

Violence have been reported across the state since filing began on April 3. The last day for filing of nominations is on Monday. The panchayat polls will be held in three phases in the first week of May.

On Friday, BJP workers clashed with police in Birbhum district. Meanwhile, senior CPM leader and nine-time party MP Basudeb Acharya was injured in the violence between CPM and TMC workers in Purulia district. Incidents of violence were also reported from Murshidabad.

In Birbhum’s Nalhati area, BJP workers allegedly attacked the police and hurled crude bombs. In retaliation, police fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathicharge to bring the situation under control. Two police personnel were injured in the incident. According to a senior police officer of the district, 25 BJP workers have been arrested till now.

State BJP leaders and workers had yesterday day organised a sit-in demonstration in front of the Gandhi Statue in Esplanade to protest against the continuous violence across the state over filing of nominations.

The Left Front had also organised a sit-in demonstration outside the office of West Bengal State Election Commission and criticised the constitutional body for remaining inactive in protecting the democracy.

Clashes also broke out between TMC and CPM workers at Nabagram in Murshidabad district. Another clash between ruling party workers and BJP activists was reported at Raghunathganj area.

In Bhangar in South 24 Paraganas, 19 candidates were prevented from filing their nominations allegedly by TMC workers. Several candidates were beaten up at the block development office and several TMC workers were arrested in this regard.

