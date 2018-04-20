West Bengal Panchayat polls: Calcutta High Court extends filing of nomination

Opposition parties — the BJP and the CPI(M) — alleged that the SEC was forced by the ruling Trinamool Congress to cancel its previous order extending the deadline. Opposition parties — the BJP and the CPI(M) — alleged that the SEC was forced by the ruling Trinamool Congress to cancel its previous order extending the deadline.

Setting aside its earlier order, the Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the State Election Commission to issue fresh extension for filing of nomination for panchayat polls. The high court had earlier stayed the panchayat poll process after Opposition parties, including BJP alleged foul play.

Panchayat polls in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in three phases from May 1 to May 5, and the counting of votes is slated for May 8. The nomination process for the polls ended on April 9, but the SEC extended it by a day the same evening, following a Supreme Court order. The apex court had asked the SEC to allay apprehensions of the petitioner or any intending candidate, and in line of that the Commission had extended the nomination process by a day. The notification was, however, withdrawn by the SEC on the morning of April 10.

Opposition parties — the BJP and the CPI(M) — alleged that the SEC was forced by the ruling Trinamool Congress to cancel its previous order extending the deadline. The BJP moved the high court challenging the withdrawal, and the high court stayed the election process on April 12.

