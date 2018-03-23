West Bengal panchayat polls: BJP woos youngsters with promise of scooters, laptops and phones

The BJP’s promise to provide scooters to youngsters is being seen as an alternative to this scheme. The BJP’s promise to provide scooters to youngsters is being seen as an alternative to this scheme.

With panchayat polls round the corner, the state BJP on Thursday promised scooters, laptops and mobile phones to youngsters if it comes to power. Speaking to reporters, state party president Dilip Ghosh said, “The youths needs technological support these days. Scooty or scooter is also very important for communication. If we come to power here, then we will make arrangements to provide scooters to youth. For school students, we will also try to make arrangements for laptops and mobile phones. We will also try to provide meals to people at a low price like Amma meals (Amma Canteen concept) in Tamil Nadu.”

Under its ‘Sabooj Sathi’ scheme, the Mamata Banerjee government distributes bicycles to students from classes IX to XII in all government-run, government-aided and government-sponsored schools. The BJP’s promise to provide scooters to youngsters is being seen as an alternative to this scheme.

Reacting to Ghosh’s comments, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said such an announcement will not help BJP gain ground in the state. “They are just trying to fool people. If they think that by making such announcements they will gain a huge advantage here, then they are wrong. Lotus will not bloom in the state on such promises. Instead of making new promises, they must first fulfil the old ones they had made to the people before coming to power in 2014,” Chatterjee told reporters.

Meanwhile, Ghosh also took a dig at TMC’s decision to celebrate Ram Navami in the state. “They are now trying to copy us. They are celebrating Ram Navami to gain Hindu voters,” Ghosh added. In response to Ghosh’s remarks, Trinamool leader Chatterjee said, “He has gone mad. He does not know what he is saying.”

