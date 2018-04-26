West Bengal panchayat elections to be held on May 14, counting on May 17

BJP workers in Kolkata ahead of panchayat elections. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File) BJP workers in Kolkata ahead of panchayat elections. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

The West Bengal State Election Commission on Thursday announced that the three-tier panchayat elections in the state would be held in a single phase on May 14 and counting of votes would take place on May 17. Re-polling would be held on May 16, the state election commission said in a notification.

The state government selected May 14 as the poll date as it wanted to conclude the election before the start of the Ramzan month which is beginning on May 16. After holding a meeting with its officials, the state election commission accepted the state government’s decision and issued the notification. The polling will begin at 7 am on May 14 and will conclude at 5 pm.

Earlier, the elections were scheduled to be held in three phases on May 1, May 3 and May 5 and counting was to take place on May 8. However, the Calcutta High Court had stayed the poll process and asked the SEC to reschedule the election dates after opposition parties submitted a petition, alleging that TMC members were not allowing them to file nominations.

Earlier, in a flip flop, the SEC had extended the last date of filing nominations by a day to April 10 but withdrew its order allegedly after pressure from the Mamata Banerjee-led government. Following the Calcutta HC directive, the election commission had set April 23 as the last date to file nominations.

Up for grabs are 48,650 Gram Panchayat seats, 9217 Panchayat Samiti seats and 825 Zillia Parishad seats.

