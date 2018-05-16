West Bengal Panchayat elections repoll LIVE: Re-polling underway at 568 booths, security tightened

West Bengal Panchayat elections: The counting of votes will be held on May 17. (ANI photo) West Bengal Panchayat elections: The counting of votes will be held on May 17. (ANI photo)

Two days after violence during West Bengal Panchayat elections claimed 14 lives in the state, re-polling at 568 booths in 19 districts began amid tight security on Wednesday. West Bengal state Election Commission (SEC) ordered re-polling on Tuesday following demands by Opposition parties. The SEC decision comes after a post-poll scrutiny of reports of political violence that marred the polling across the state. The counting of votes will be held on May 17.

“The repolling started at 7 am in the morning and will end at 5 pm. The counting will take place tomorrow (on May 17),” an SEC official said. An SEC officer said re-polling would be held at booths where alleged rigging, ballot box looting and false voting were reported. “We have directed the district administrations to make preparations for the re-polling.”