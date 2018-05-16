West Bengal Panchayat elections repoll LIVE: Re-polling underway at 568 booths, security tightened

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 16, 2018 11:24:26 am
West Bengal Panchayat elections: The counting of votes will be held on May 17.

Two days after violence during West Bengal Panchayat elections claimed 14 lives in the state, re-polling at 568 booths in 19 districts began amid tight security on Wednesday. West Bengal state Election Commission (SEC) ordered re-polling on Tuesday following demands by Opposition parties. The SEC decision comes after a post-poll scrutiny of reports of political violence that marred the polling across the state. The counting of votes will be held on May 17.

“The repolling started at 7 am in the morning and will end at 5 pm. The counting will take place tomorrow (on May 17),” an SEC official said. An SEC officer said re-polling would be held at booths where alleged rigging, ballot box looting and false voting were reported. “We have directed the district administrations to make preparations for the re-polling.”

Live Blog

West Bengal Panchayat elections: Re-polling begins amid tight security at 568 booths, follow LIVE updates

Highlights

    11:24 (IST) 16 May 2018
    Police baton charged on people in Uttar Dinajpur district
    11:20 (IST) 16 May 2018

    Voters queue up outside booth no. 28 in Cooch Behar to cast their vote.

    11:16 (IST) 16 May 2018

    Voters queue up outside booth no. 117 in Bagdah, North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal early this morning. 

    11:03 (IST) 16 May 2018

    Welcome to our Live blog. Re-polling at 568 booths across West Bengal is underway. The re-polling was ordered after political violence marred the polling on Monday and claimed 14 lives in the state. Follow to get the latest updates.

    west bengal, west bengal panchayat elections, west bengal repolling, west bengal voting, west bengal voting today, Panchayat polls violence, West bengal violence, india news West Bengal Panchayat Elections: Opposition parties had demanded re-polling at over 500 booths following the deaths of at least 14 people in violence during the polls on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

    The state government and the police have been asked to make elaborate security arrangements so that the repolling is held in a free and fair manner, they said. SEC sources said the re-polling would be held at 73 booths in North Dinajpur district, 63 in Murshidabad, 60 in Nadia, 59 in North 24 Parganas, 55 in Malda and 52 in Cooch Behar. In South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and South Dinajpur districts, re-polling will be held at 26, 23 and 35 booths, respectively. There will be no re-polling in Jhargram district.

