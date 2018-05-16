West Bengal Panchayat elections repoll LIVE: Re-polling underway at 568 booths, security tightened

Two days after violence during West Bengal Panchayat elections claimed 14 lives in the state, re-polling at 568 booths in 19 districts began amid tight security on Wednesday. West Bengal state Election Commission (SEC) ordered re-polling on Tuesday following demands by Opposition parties. The SEC decision comes after a post-poll scrutiny of reports of political violence that marred the polling across the state. The counting of votes will be held on May 17.
“The repolling started at 7 am in the morning and will end at 5 pm. The counting will take place tomorrow (on May 17),” an SEC official said. An SEC officer said re-polling would be held at booths where alleged rigging, ballot box looting and false voting were reported. “We have directed the district administrations to make preparations for the re-polling.”
Voters queue up outside booth no. 28 in Cooch Behar to cast their vote.
Voters queue up outside booth no. 117 in Bagdah, North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal early this morning.
