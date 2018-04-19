No toll booths, sand mining, contracts: TMC pledge for Panchayat candidates

Opposition has alleged TMC violence in run-up to polls. (Express file photo: Subham Dutta) Opposition has alleged TMC violence in run-up to polls. (Express file photo: Subham Dutta)

“I pledge that if the Trinamool Congress nominates me or I am elected as a member of the gram panchayat or panchayat samiti, my family will not avail (government) schemes and farm equipment or use my influence without the party’s permission. I will not indulge in the private contractor business, toll booths or sand mining.”

This is part of a written undertaking that the TMC has made mandatory for all 322 party candidates in Goghat, Hooghly district before the West Bengal panchayat elections scheduled early in May. The TMC hopes to improve its image and weed out corruption after receiving several complaints that its panchayat members were involved in illegal sand mining and the toll booth business.

The TMC has also been at the centre of a storm after the Opposition BJP and Left parties alleged the ruling party had unleased violence across the state and stopped Opposition candidates from filing nominations. The Calcutta High Court, hearing a BJP petition on the panchayat polls, Wednesday extended the stay on the poll process. The BJP had challenged the West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC)’s withdrawal of its April 9 notification that extended the date for filing nominations by a day. Admitting the petition, the single bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar had sought a detailed report from the WBSEC on measures taken to address the Opposition’s complaints.

The term of the panchayat bodies ends in August and according to the original schedule polls are to be held on May 1, 3 and 5 with results on May 8.

In Goghat, all TMC candidates — 272 gram panchayat seats, 46 Panchayat Samiti seats and four zilla parishad seats — have furnished the written undertaking.

The pledge also includes a 15-point questionnaire, in which candidates have to specify the time they will spend on work over the next five years if they win and a detailed biography, their income and whether family members were associated with other political parties in the past.

Speaking to The Indian Express, TMC MLA from Goghat Manas Majumder said: “Our party leader Mamata Banerjee works more than 18 hours a day and is a symbol of honesty and transparency. Following her values, we have decided that all candidates should submit a written undertaking. In some cases, we have received complaints that panchayat members and their relatives get state benefits and use their influence while ignoring villagers.”

“There have been instances where panchayat members have been involved in the private contractor business, illegal toll booths and sand mining. This undertaking will ensure that they are not involved in this or disassociate themselves from such activities when they get a party ticket.”

He said details of a candidate’s income and time to be spent on work will help the TMC monitor elected members. “This undertaking will ensure that we have knowledge of his income. If it increases manifold in the coming years the candidate can be challenged. If they do not spend the time specified for work, they will be pulled up,” he said.

The candidates were given a printed form to be filled, signed and submitted to the party and will be filed at local TMC offices and with leaders.

Apart from personal details, the 15-point questionnaire also asks candidates to specify the time they have spent with the TMC. “This helps us identify genuine candidates. Recently, we turned down a proposal from a village, where the candidate was a known CPIM leader who did not allow us to put up wall graffiti in the area in the last assembly polls. Such people can be easily identified,” said Majumder.

“This is a welcome initiative. The villagers are appreciating this. This move will reflect transparency in our party under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee,” said Anima Katari, party candidate, a resident of Idalbati village in Goghat, whose undertaking says she has been with the TMC since 1998 and wishes to work 24 hours for the party if elected.

“I have written that I will work for 12 to 14 hours daily for the people. The initiative will boost party’s image and help choose genuine candidates,” said Prasanta Kumar Patra candidate from Syamballavpur village.

