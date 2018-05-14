West Bengal panchayat elections LIVE UPDATES: Voting begins amid tight security across the state

After a protracted legal battle and a string of incidents of violence, panchayat elections are being held on Monday in West Bengal amid tight security. Around 9,000 Kolkata police personnel have been deployed for the rural elections. All eyes are on a resurgent BJP, which seeks to improve upon the meagre three per cent vote share it received in the 2013 rural body elections.
The TMC, which controls 90 per cent of the Panchayat seats, apart from all the zila parishads of the state, is looking to establish its dominant position ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. For the CPI(M), it is be all about checking the transfer of votes to the BJP. The run-up to the single-phase panchayat polls has been tumultuous, to say the least. The TMC has been accused by BJP, Congress and the Left Front over the violence that erupted during the filing of nominations for the polls.
READ | To ensure there is a contest today, Opposition makes it TMC vs rest
According to West Bengal State Election Commission, the elections are being held in 622 zila parishads and 6,158 panchayat samitis, besides 31,836 gram panchayats of the state. This is because 16,814 gram panchayat seats, 3,059 panchayat samiti seats and 203 zila parishad were uncontested, the SEC said. The counting will take place on May 17.
Highlights
At least 12 people, including four children, were killed and over 15 injured in different districts of the state after lightning struck them amid heavy rains yesterday, an official of the state disaster management department had said. Five deaths were reported from Howrah district's Uluberia sub-division, while there were two deaths each in Paschim Midnapore, North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, and one in Murshidabad district, he had added.
-PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had yesterday urged people and political parties to not pay heed to canards and "fake videos" and participate peacefully in the panchayat elections. "I urge people as well as all political parties to remain alert and not pay attention to provocations or canards. I appeal to common people to exercise their democratic right and vote peacefully for the development of rural Bengal. The state administration is with them," she had told a news channel.
-PTI
Pre-poll surveys have predicted that the rural elections being held today could provide an emphatic answer to the questions, with the BJP predicted to leave the Left Front and the Congress far behind and emerge as the main rival to the Trinamool -- which, the surveys claims, would walk away with the bulk of the seats at all three levels -- panchayat, panchayat samiti and the zila parishad.
-IANS
The SEC has already assured that all arrangements had been made for providing security for the polls. Around 71,500 armed personnel would be on duty, manning every booth. Armed forces have also arrived from Assam, Odisha, Sikkim and Andhra Pradesh to strengthen security arrangements.
-IANS
With 40 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal located in villages and semi-urban areas, grip over the rural bodies is a must for parties to have an upper hand before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Voting for Panchayat elections in 20 districts of West Bengal begins.
Welcome to our live blog for the panchayat elections being held in West Bengal. The polls will be the last major elections in the state before next year’s Lok Sabha general assembly elections. The filing of nominations, which was held from 2nd April to April 9th and then again on an extended date on April 23, was marked by violence and clashes between the TMC and opposition parties.