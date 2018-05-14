West Bengal panchayat elections LIVE UPDATES: Voting begins amid tight security across the state

West Bengal panchayat elections LIVE UPDATES: The TMC, which controls 90 per cent of the Panchayat seats, apart from all the Zilla Parishads of the state, will look to establish its dominant position ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Express photo by Shubham Dutta) West Bengal panchayat elections LIVE UPDATES: The TMC, which controls 90 per cent of the Panchayat seats, apart from all the Zilla Parishads of the state, will look to establish its dominant position ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Express photo by Shubham Dutta)

After a protracted legal battle and a string of incidents of violence, panchayat elections are being held on Monday in West Bengal amid tight security. Around 9,000 Kolkata police personnel have been deployed for the rural elections. All eyes are on a resurgent BJP, which seeks to improve upon the meagre three per cent vote share it received in the 2013 rural body elections.

The TMC, which controls 90 per cent of the Panchayat seats, apart from all the zila parishads of the state, is looking to establish its dominant position ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. For the CPI(M), it is be all about checking the transfer of votes to the BJP. The run-up to the single-phase panchayat polls has been tumultuous, to say the least. The TMC has been accused by BJP, Congress and the Left Front over the violence that erupted during the filing of nominations for the polls.

READ | To ensure there is a contest today, Opposition makes it TMC vs rest

According to West Bengal State Election Commission, the elections are being held in 622 zila parishads and 6,158 panchayat samitis, besides 31,836 gram panchayats of the state. This is because 16,814 gram panchayat seats, 3,059 panchayat samiti seats and 203 zila parishad were uncontested, the SEC said. The counting will take place on May 17.