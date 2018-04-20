West Bengal panchayat elections: Calcutta High Court verdict today

The BJP in its petition also criticised the State Election Commission’s move to withdraw the notification extending the last date of filing of panchayat nominations. (File) The BJP in its petition also criticised the State Election Commission’s move to withdraw the notification extending the last date of filing of panchayat nominations. (File)

The Calcutta High Court will deliver its verdict on a clutch of Opposition petitions alleging a “reign of terror” unleashed by the ruling Trinamool Congress to prevent Opposition candidates from filing their nomination. State BJP general secretary Pratap Banerjee, who had moved the petition, said, “The court has completed the hearing today and tomorrow it will deliver its verdict. We believe the people of the state will get justice.”

The HC on Thursday also extended its stay on the panchayat poll process till Friday. The single-judge bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar will deliver the verdict at 4.30 pm on Friday. The BJP in its petition also criticised the State Election Commission’s move to withdraw the notification extending the last date of filing of panchayat nominations.

“Today, we submitted before the court that why did the SEC withdraw the notification which had extended the last date of filing of nominations. We asked under whose pressure the commission did it. The court has heard us and we have full faith in the judiciary,” Banerjee said.

State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury, who had also filed a petition in the court and was made a party to the BJP’s petition, said, “We want to see a court-monitored panchayat poll in the state as we have lost faith in the state government and the SEC to conduct a free and fair election. We hope that the court will consider the grievances of the Opposition and will allow Opposition candidates to file their nominations.”

