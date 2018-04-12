West Bengal panchayat elections: Calcutta HC stays poll process till further orders, Opposition wants CM to step down

Justice Subrata Talukdar directed the poll panel to file a comprehensive status report on the poll process, including details of the number of nominations filed and the percentage of nominations rejected. (File) Justice Subrata Talukdar directed the poll panel to file a comprehensive status report on the poll process, including details of the number of nominations filed and the percentage of nominations rejected. (File)

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday stayed the process of the West Bengal panchayat elections till further orders and sought a detailed report on the same from the West Bengal State Election Commission by Monday. Justice Subrata Talukdar directed the poll panel to file a comprehensive status report on the poll process, including details of the number of nominations filed and the percentage of nominations rejected.

The court also said it would hear the pleas, challenging the poll panel’s decision to withdraw its April 9 notification which had extended the date for filing nominations by a day, on April 16. While the election commission had earlier extended the last date to file the nomination, it later recalled the order citing “legal” complexities. The move drew sharp criticism from the Opposition BJP and Left which alleged the panel had acted under government pressure.

While terming the order as “victory of democracy over dictatorship”, opposition parties demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged violence during filing of nominations.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the judgment was a blow to the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). “The ruling TMC has tried to turn the panchayat polls into farce by not allowing the opposition candidates to file nominations. This high court ruling is a triumph of democracy over dictatorship,” Vijayvergiya told reporters in Kolkata.

Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said the order is the “victory for the masses of Bengal”. Leader of the opposition and senior Congress leader, Abdul Mannan, also welcomed the judgment and demanded the resignations of the CM and State Election Commissioner A K Singh. “The people of Bengal can get justice only by moving court because the entire state administration has been turned into a back office of the ruling TMC. The chief minister and the SEC should immediately tender their resignation as they have turned the poll process into a joke,” Mannan said.

However, TMC general secretary Partha Chatterjee refused to comment on the order and said people have “full faith” on the Bengal CM. “We will not comment on the court order. Law will take its own course. The opposition parties do not enjoy popularity among the masses and that is why they are approaching the courts (to stall proceedings),” he said.

While elections in the state are scheduled to be held in three phases on May 1, 3 and 5, counting will be held on May 8.

