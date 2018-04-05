West Bengal Panchayat Elections: BJP moves Supreme Court, seeks central forces for polls

Mukul Roy leads a rally in front of the State Election Commission office in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Partha Paul) Mukul Roy leads a rally in front of the State Election Commission office in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Partha Paul)

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition tomorrow by the BJP’s West Bengal unit alleging that ‘violent Trinamool Congress workers’ were preventing its candidates from filing nomination papers for the panchayat elections scheduled to take place in three phases next month. The top court will also hear a plea by the saffron party seeking deployment of CRPF personnel during the panchayat elections.

The state Congress, on the other hand, submitted a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to the Calcutta High Court, requesting its intervention in the elections, according to ANI. The party also sought extension of the polls and an alternative location for filing nomination, besides deployment of paramilitary forces.

On Wednesday, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh emphasised on the need for paramilitary forces to ensure polling was conducted peacefully. “To ensure free and fair rural polls, central forces are required. We will move the Supreme Court on Thursday to file a petition in this regard. We will plead before the apex court to ask the state election commission to request for central forces. We will plead for the deployment of central forces in the entire poll process. from nomination to polling days,” he said.

While a group of BJP workers, led by Mukul Roy, staged a protest outside the office of West Bengal State Election Commission (WBSEC) and demanded for the same, a delegation later met the state election commissioner in this regard.

Video footage showing absolute lawlessness being unleashed by TMC cadres to create an environment of terror and fear among people in North Dinajpur, West Bengal during Panchayat elections. pic.twitter.com/JL3OSbhIxf — BJP (@BJP4India) April 5, 2018

Governor Keshari Nath Tripath held a meeting with state election commissioner (SEC) A K Singh and “asked him to ensure that Opposition candidates are allowed to file their nomination papers for the upcoming panchayat elections”.

However, refuting BJP’s claims, ADG (law and order) Anuj Sharma told reporters that the nomination process was going on smoothly in the state and there was no need of central forces to conduct the polls. “About 1,614 TMC candidates have filed their nominations in gram panchayats while 1,692 candidates belonging to other parties have filed their nominations. We have already directed all superintendents of police to complete the nomination process peacefully. The state police is sufficient to conduct the elections freely and peacefully. We are sending extra police personnel,” Sharma said.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose also condemned the incidents of violence reported from Birbhum, Murshidabad, Hooghly and Bankura districts and said said free and fair panchayat elections cannot be held in such circumstances. “It is clear from today’s violence that free and fair polls cannot be held in the state under such circumstances. The State Election Commission is doing a really good job. If this continues, the election will turn into a farce,” he said.

While polling will take place on May 1, 3 and 5, the counting of votes has been scheduled for May 8.

