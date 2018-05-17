West Bengal Panchayat Election Result: TMC set for a clean sweep, BJP at second spot

Rural poll aspirant accuses TMC leader of kidnapping her sons Rural poll aspirant accuses TMC leader of kidnapping her sons

The ruling Trinamool Congress is all set for a clean sweep in the three-tier West Bengal panchayat polls with the party leading in most of the Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samiti seats.

Out of 31,802 Gram Panchayat seats where polls were held, TMC has won 4,713 seats and leading in 2,762 seats till 1 pm. The BJP has emerged second after it won 898 GP seats and leading in 242 seats. Surprisingly independent candidates won 317 GP seats and leading in 136 seats. The CPM won 226 seats and leading in 161 seats. The Congress won 33 GP seats and leading in 60 seats.

Out of 6,123 Panchayat Samiti seats, TMC was leading in most of the seats. The counting of total 621 Zilla Parishad seats will begin shortly. State panchayat polls held on Monday were marred by widespread violence resulting in the death of 14 people. The polls were held in 66 per cent of the total seats as the TMC won 34 per cent seats uncontested. Yesterday, repoll was held in 572 seats across 19 districts. The counting of votes began today at 8 am across 291 counting centres.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Arabul Islam who is presently lodged in jail has won a Panchayat Samiti seat from Bhangar. He was arrested by police after an independent candidate named Hafizul Mollah was killed in Bhangar days before the rural polls. Hakimul Islam, son of Arabul Islam also won in North Gazipur Panchayat Samity of Bhangar.

Five of the eight land agitators, who had filed their nomination via WhatsApp, have won the Polerhat II gram panchayat seats in South 24 Parganas. The agitators had claimed that they were being prevented from reaching the office designated for the purpose by armed hooligans. The candidates had sent photos of their filled up nomination papers to the authorities concerned through WhatsApp, claiming that they were manhandled and that their papers were snatched at the Alipore Survey Building, petitioner Sharmistha Chowdhury had said.

On the other hand, a clash between workers of TMC and BJP broke out in Birbhum district after the latter won Mallarpur Gram Panchayat. Police resorted to lathicharge to bring the situation under control. At Krishnaganj in Nadia district, an independednt candidate was seen rigging the counting process.

Meanwhile, violence broke out at Chopra in North Dinajpur district where two persons were injured by gunshots. They have been admitted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

