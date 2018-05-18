West Bengal panchayat election results LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi’s remarks on poll violence ‘unexpected’, says CM Mamata

Of the 31,812 gram panchayat seats where polls were held, TMC had won 20,441 seats (64.2 per cent) and was leading in 315 seats till 9.30 pm on Thursday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) Of the 31,812 gram panchayat seats where polls were held, TMC had won 20,441 seats (64.2 per cent) and was leading in 315 seats till 9.30 pm on Thursday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) looks all set for a massive victory in West Bengal’s panchayat elections, for which polling was held on May 14. The BJP emerged a distant second in most districts of the state, leaving the CPI(M) and Congress behind as the results poured in last evening.

Of the 31,812 gram panchayat seats where polls were held, TMC had won 20,441 seats (64.2 per cent) and was leading in 315 seats till 9.30 pm on Thursday. The BJP emerged second, winning 5,465 seats (17.1 per cent) and leading in 28 seats. While independent candidates won 1,741 seats, the CPI(M) won 1,415 seats and was leading in 13 seats, and the Congress got 993 seats.

Of the 6,125 panchayat samiti seats which went to polls, TMC won 3,598 seats (58.7 per cent) and was leading in 299 seats. The BJP was second, winning 460 seats (7.5 per cent) and leading in 28, followed by the CPI(M) with 63 seats and leading in 7 seats. Independent candidates won 77 seats and were leading in two seats.

Of the 621 zilla parishad seats, TMC won 159 seats (25.6 per cent) and was leading in 168 seats. While the BJP was leading in five seats, the CPI(M) was leading in only one seat and independent candidates were leading in two seats. However, the final results would be declared by today evening.

Widespread violence during the polls claimed at least 14 lives and left over 40 injured.