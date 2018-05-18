Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
  • West Bengal panchayat election results LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi’s remarks on poll violence ‘unexpected’, says CM Mamata
The BJP emerged second, winning 5,465 seats (17.1 per cent) and leading in 28 seats. While independent candidates won 1,741 seats, the CPI(M) won 1,415 seats and was leading in 13 seats, and the Congress got 993 seats.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 18, 2018 12:49:41 pm
West Bengal panchayat election results LIVE UPDATES: Stage set for massive TMC victory Of the 31,812 gram panchayat seats where polls were held, TMC had won 20,441 seats (64.2 per cent) and was leading in 315 seats till 9.30 pm on Thursday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) looks all set for a massive victory in West Bengal’s panchayat elections, for which polling was held on May 14. The BJP emerged a distant second in most districts of the state, leaving the CPI(M) and Congress behind as the results poured in last evening.

Of the 31,812 gram panchayat seats where polls were held, TMC had won 20,441 seats (64.2 per cent) and was leading in 315 seats till 9.30 pm on Thursday. The BJP emerged second, winning 5,465 seats (17.1 per cent) and leading in 28 seats. While independent candidates won 1,741 seats, the CPI(M) won 1,415 seats and was leading in 13 seats, and the Congress got 993 seats.

Of the 6,125 panchayat samiti seats which went to polls, TMC won 3,598 seats (58.7 per cent) and was leading in 299 seats. The BJP was second, winning 460 seats (7.5 per cent) and leading in 28, followed by the CPI(M) with 63 seats and leading in 7 seats. Independent candidates won 77 seats and were leading in two seats.

Of the 621 zilla parishad seats, TMC won 159 seats (25.6 per cent) and was leading in 168 seats. While the BJP was leading in five seats, the CPI(M) was leading in only one seat and independent candidates were leading in two seats. However, the final results would be declared by today evening.

Widespread violence during the polls claimed at least 14 lives and left over 40 injured.

West Bengal panchayat elections result LIVE UPDATES: Follow here for the latest updates

    12:49 (IST) 18 May 2018
    'Bengal violence fallout of economic clashes and ruling party aggression'

    Dearth of effective employment, aggressive political campaigns and a common tendency of the ruling parties to throttle the voice of the opposition are the major factors in the culture of political violence in West Bengal, say experts and politicians.

    Despite being largely free from caste conflicts and sectarian strife, the state has for decades topped the chart in political clashes which have left hundreds dead and maimed and caused loss of property worth crores of rupees.

    -IANS

    12:46 (IST) 18 May 2018

    Re-polling at 572 booths across 19 districts in the state took place on Wednesday after opposition parties approached the State Election Commission citing the violence and booth rigging that marred the gram panchayat elections on Monday, which saw a voter turnout of 73 per cent. The re-polling on Wednesday saw a 68 per cent turnout.

    12:38 (IST) 18 May 2018
    Congress, CPM demand President’s Rule in Bengal, BJP says too early

    The Congress and CPM have demanded the imposition of President’s Rule in the state in view of the widespread violence during the state panchayat polls. A Congress delegation led by state party president Adhir Chowdhury met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at the Raj Bhawan with their demand on Thursday. READ MORE

    12:35 (IST) 18 May 2018

    Mamata Banerjee said that statements have been given based on the information from their (BJP) party. "They should have cross-checked that 10 of my party workers died. We have filed an FIR in every case. The truth will prevail," she said.

    PM Modi on May 15 denounced the poll violence and killings as a "murder of democracy" and said all parties, except the state's ruling TMC, were heavily affected by the violence.

    12:33 (IST) 18 May 2018
    PM Modi's remarks on Bengal poll violence unexpected: Mamata Banerjee

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the violence in the West Bengal panchayat polls as 'unexpected' and claimed the statements were made without proper checking of facts. At least 12 people had lost their lives while more than 40 other injured during the polls held on May 14. 

    'There has been a lot of slanderous propaganda against us. We have been disrespected. Even the Prime Minister has talked on this. We did not expect this from him. A Chief Minister can never say something about the Prime Minister that is unconstitutional. We have a limit. The Prime Minister has criticised us, but I kept mum out of courtesy,' Banerjee said on Thursday in Kolkata.

    IANS

    BJP state president Dilip Ghosh expressed satisfaction over the results, saying they were not bad despite facing “terror” from the nomination phase. “We would have done much better if our candidates had been allowed to submit their nominations and if the ruling party had not killed democracy by using its goons,’’ he said. “The real game will be played in the Lok Sabha elections and we will show that people of Bengal are with us.”

    Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hinted at attempts to influence the elections. “Bengal shares its border with Jharkhand, Bihar and Bangladesh. Why people from Bangladesh were brought to the state on the poll day?’’ she asked. “What was BSF doing? Law and order is a state subject. Why were we not informed about it?”

    Mamata said large amounts of cash was seized. “Cash was brought from various places.. from Assam, Jharkhand and other places. Who bought this and why was it done during West Bengal panchayat polls?”

