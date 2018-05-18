West Bengal panchayat election results LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi’s remarks on poll violence ‘unexpected’, says CM Mamata

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) looks all set for a massive victory in West Bengal’s panchayat elections, for which polling was held on May 14. The BJP emerged a distant second in most districts of the state, leaving the CPI(M) and Congress behind as the results poured in last evening.
Of the 31,812 gram panchayat seats where polls were held, TMC had won 20,441 seats (64.2 per cent) and was leading in 315 seats till 9.30 pm on Thursday. The BJP emerged second, winning 5,465 seats (17.1 per cent) and leading in 28 seats. While independent candidates won 1,741 seats, the CPI(M) won 1,415 seats and was leading in 13 seats, and the Congress got 993 seats.
Of the 6,125 panchayat samiti seats which went to polls, TMC won 3,598 seats (58.7 per cent) and was leading in 299 seats. The BJP was second, winning 460 seats (7.5 per cent) and leading in 28, followed by the CPI(M) with 63 seats and leading in 7 seats. Independent candidates won 77 seats and were leading in two seats.
Of the 621 zilla parishad seats, TMC won 159 seats (25.6 per cent) and was leading in 168 seats. While the BJP was leading in five seats, the CPI(M) was leading in only one seat and independent candidates were leading in two seats. However, the final results would be declared by today evening.
Widespread violence during the polls claimed at least 14 lives and left over 40 injured.
Highlights
Dearth of effective employment, aggressive political campaigns and a common tendency of the ruling parties to throttle the voice of the opposition are the major factors in the culture of political violence in West Bengal, say experts and politicians.
Despite being largely free from caste conflicts and sectarian strife, the state has for decades topped the chart in political clashes which have left hundreds dead and maimed and caused loss of property worth crores of rupees.
-IANS
Re-polling at 572 booths across 19 districts in the state took place on Wednesday after opposition parties approached the State Election Commission citing the violence and booth rigging that marred the gram panchayat elections on Monday, which saw a voter turnout of 73 per cent. The re-polling on Wednesday saw a 68 per cent turnout.
The Congress and CPM have demanded the imposition of President’s Rule in the state in view of the widespread violence during the state panchayat polls. A Congress delegation led by state party president Adhir Chowdhury met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at the Raj Bhawan with their demand on Thursday. READ MORE
Mamata Banerjee said that statements have been given based on the information from their (BJP) party. "They should have cross-checked that 10 of my party workers died. We have filed an FIR in every case. The truth will prevail," she said.
PM Modi on May 15 denounced the poll violence and killings as a "murder of democracy" and said all parties, except the state's ruling TMC, were heavily affected by the violence.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the violence in the West Bengal panchayat polls as 'unexpected' and claimed the statements were made without proper checking of facts. At least 12 people had lost their lives while more than 40 other injured during the polls held on May 14.
'There has been a lot of slanderous propaganda against us. We have been disrespected. Even the Prime Minister has talked on this. We did not expect this from him. A Chief Minister can never say something about the Prime Minister that is unconstitutional. We have a limit. The Prime Minister has criticised us, but I kept mum out of courtesy,' Banerjee said on Thursday in Kolkata.
IANS