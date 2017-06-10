West Bengal: Opposition wants all-party meet, says govt ‘mishandled’ situation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Opposition Left Front, Congress and BJP on Friday held Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responsible for the turmoil in Darjeeling, with Left Chairman Biman Bose demanding an all-party meeting to resolve the situation.

“Provocation and violence cannot solve the problem in the hills. It can be solved through discussions. I think the state government should initiate an all-party meeting to resolve the issue,” he said after chairing a Left Front meeting said. Slamming the Trinamool government for its “divisive politics,” Bose said, “The state government has divided the ethnic groups in the hills which has damaged their unity and integrity. The government is responsible for it. It has mishandled the situation.”

Echoing Bose, state Congress President Adhir Chowdhury said that Mamata had destroyed the unity among different communities in the hills by creating separate boards for them. “She herself is responsible for the situation in Darjeeling,” he added. Congress national spokesperson and MP Gaurav Gogoi also expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in Darjeeling. “We express our concern over the prevailing situation in the hills and hope that the situation will soon normalise and peace be restored. I think both parties (Trinamool and GJM) must sit together and chalk out a strategy to solve the issue,” he added.

State BJP President Dilip Ghosh said that Mamata was getting a dose of her own medicine. “She played with fire and now she is getting paid back in her own coin. The situation in the hills was peaceful for several years. Now she has turned it violent with her divisive politics,” Ghosh said.

Mamata, meanwhile, hit back at the Left, saying that it was trying to fish in troubled waters. “Some people have the tendency to fish in troubled waters. Instead of doing that they should look at the misdeeds they have done. What have they done for the hills in 34 years? They did not do any development… They are the ones who first started pelting stones at the police. Biman babu is a senior politician and we expect more mature statements from him,” she said.

