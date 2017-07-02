West Bengal: One killed, two injured after gunman opens fire at a wedding in Assansol

The incident took place at around 10.30 PM last night (Source: Google Maps) The incident took place at around 10.30 PM last night (Source: Google Maps)

One woman was shot dead and two others were injured in a random firing at a wedding in West Bengal’s Burdwan West district, police said today. The woman died on the spot and the accused, who had opened fire at his friend’s wedding at Kankorsole village was later arrested, Commissioner of police of Asansol Durgapur police commissionerate Laxmi Narayan Meena told PTI.

The incident took place at around 10.30 PM last night. “Invitees were dancing at the marriage party when the accused suddenly opened fire. Two men were injured in it,” Meena said. The woman fell down on being hit by a bullet and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead, a senior officer of the Commissionerate said.

The accused was caught by the people present at the wedding and was beaten up before being handed over to the police, he said. The accused is a friend of the groom’s brother, who was among the two injured. The dead woman was a relative. “We are trying to find out the cause behind his (accused) action. We are also trying to find out whether there was any personal enmity between the accused and anybody present at the wedding,” the officer said.

