West Bengal not to impose water tax on public: Saumen Kumar Mahapatra

Mahapatra said that awareness among people can stop wastage of water upto 80 per cent (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Mahapatra said that awareness among people can stop wastage of water upto 80 per cent (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

West Bengal Water Resources Investigation and Development Minister Saumen Kumar Mahapatra on Wednesday, March 22 said that the state government will not impose water tax on the public. “As per the government’s resolve to ensure free health services to everyone, we cannot impose water tax. Remember the other name of water is life,” Mahapatra said.

Mahapatra said that awareness among people can stop wastage of water upto 80 per cent. “We are celebrating this day at block level everywhere in the state. From workshops at chambers in the city to ‘Jal Dharo Jal Bharo’ campaigns at panchayat level. We are trying to involve every segment of the society,” the minister said.

Mohapatra said the next World War will be fought over water issues as the ground water is depleting due to misuse of water resources. “For sustainable and judicial use of water resources we are implementing ‘Jal Dharo Jal Bharo’ and Rainwater Harvesting campaigns,” the minister said during ‘World Water Day 2017’ function at Bengal National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“As part of this campaign, my department has created 1,86,000 ponds all over the state in the past six years which is well above the target of 50,000, set by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” he claimed.

Academy of Water Technology and Environment Management Director Ashim Kumar Bhattacharya said that India will be “water starved” by 2050 and “water-stressed” by 2025 if the misuse of water resources continues in the same manner.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now