West Bengal: No nod for Amit Shah event at state-run auditorium, says BJP

The BJP on Wednesday alleged that the state government has denied it permission to hold a youth conference at the state-run Netaji Indoor Stadium on April 9, at which BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to speak.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the state government had ensured that state-run auditoria would not be available to the party.

“We were looking for a bigger place to organise a youth conference which is scheduled to be addressed by Amit Shah ji. We had written a letter to the authorities of Netaji Indoor Stadium in this regard, but they told us that they cannot take our booking as cricket matches will be played at adjacent Eden Gardens. This is not unexpected, as this stadium was not given to us on an earlier occasion as well. Be it Netaji Indoor Stadium or Mahajati Sadan, the state government has made sure that such state-run auditoriums will not be available to BJP,” Ghosh told reporters.

Eden Gardens will host an IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 8. The next IPL match at Eden Gardens will be played on April 14.

Netaji Indoor Stadium authorities and state Sports Minister Aroop Biswas were not available for comment.

In September last year, the authorities of Netaji Indoor Stadium had denied the BJP permission to organise an event, which Shah was scheduled to attend. Also, the Sister Nivedita Mission Trust was denied permission by Mahajati Sadan for an event, which RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was scheduled to attend, on October 3 last year.

