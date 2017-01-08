West Bengal: Nine killed in separate road accidents

A car with six passengers fell into a pond in Jamuria near Asansol at around 12.15 am. (Image for representational purposes) A car with six passengers fell into a pond in Jamuria near Asansol at around 12.15 am. (Image for representational purposes)

Nine persons died and around 75 were injured in two separate road accidents in the state on Saturday.

In the first incident, a car with six passengers fell into a pond in Jamuria near Asansol at around 12.15 am. Four people died in the incident. According to police, the car was speeding and they suspected that the driver was inebriated.

The victims have been identified as Mohendra Dokania (45), Rahul Yadav (22), Bikki Sharma (26) Harindra Yadav (26), All residents of Jamuria. “We have recovered alcohol bottles from the car,” said police. The two injured are being treated at a local hospital.

In another incident, which happened at around 3.15am, a private bus ferrying around 70 people rammed into a parked trailer at Howrah Uluberia on National Highway 6 (NH-6). Four persons, including an 11-year-old girl, died on the spot. A 40-year-old woman succumbed to her injury in a local hospital.

According to police, the group was returning after a visit to Puri in Odissa. Prima facie, police said, it seemed the driver did not see the parked trailer due to the heavy fog on the route at that time. The trailer carried iron rods, which pierced passengers. Police and fire brigade had to use iron cutters to rescue them. Twelve people are still being treated for their injuries. The drivers of the bus and the trailer fled from the spot.