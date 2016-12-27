West Bengal: Miscreants attack Fishery department official in Hooghly

Four Trinamool Congress workers were arrested today on charges of attacking an official of the fishery department of Hooghly Zilla Parishad, a police officer said.

The incident happened in front of Chanditala Party office in Hooghly at 10.30pm last night.

The victim, Afsar Hossein in-charge of the fishery department, was admiitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, the officer said.

Afsar Hossain alleged that Trinamool Congress workers attacked him adding that Mosaraf Ali, a Trinamool Congress panchayat samity member in Chanditala was behind the incident.

“Three miscreants came in a motorcycle and attacked me with a chopper first. Then shot me in the chest,” Afsar Hossein said.