West Bengal: Man held for ‘rape’ of 10-yr-old

A 52-YEAR-OLD man was on Saturday arrested for allegedly raping a student of Class IV at the New Town area. The accused has been identified as the father-in-law of the girl’s aunt.

Police said the 10-year-old girl had been staying at the house of her father’s sister since her parents passed away a few years ago.

The man, booked under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and POCSO Act, reportedly committed the crime when the two were alone in the house.

Sources said the family came to know about the incident after the victim’s aunt returned home to find her unwell. After hearing about her ordeal, the aunt lodged a complaint in the New Town police station.

In another incident, Bidhannagar police on Saturday arrested a person for allegedly raping a 35-year-old homemaker in Duttabad area. Police said in a complaint lodged on Friday, it was alleged that the 52-year-old accused had raped the woman when she was alone at her home. “The accused, a rikshaw-puller, is the friend of the woman’s husband,” said a police officer.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now