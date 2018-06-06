West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee’s govt drops three ministers

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Express photo by Subham Dutta/File) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Express photo by Subham Dutta/File)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday dropped three ministers from her Cabinet, asking them to concentrate on TMC’s activities ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls. Those removed from the Cabinet are Backward Classes Welfare Minister Churamani Mahato, Tribal Development Minister James Kujur and Abani Joardar, who did not hold a portfolio. Joardar held the portfolio of correctional (jail) administration, refugee and rehabilitation till he faced health issues.

Party sources said Mahato and Kujur were dropped following the TMC’s poor show in their districts in the panchayat elections. Mahato is MLA from Gopiballavpur in Jhargram, where the BJP performed well in the rural polls. Similarly, the BJP performed well in James Kujur’s Kumargram constituency in Alipurduar.

Sources said Mamata may announce new names for the vacant posts during the TMC’s core committee meeting on June 21.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App