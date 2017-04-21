West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee re-elected Trinamool Congress chairperson

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)

The Trinamool Congress, West Bengal’s ruling party, has re-elected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as the party chief. Banerjee will be All India Trinamool Congress’ chairperson for the coming six years. The announcement was made on Friday, after TMC structural polls were conducted, in Kolkata by party vice-president Mukul Roy at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, where Banerjee was also present.

The chief minister, however, said she wished to be a worker and not a leader.”I prefer to be a worker because the workers are the party’s wealth, not the leaders. TMC works for the people,” she said, adding, “It would have been better if the responsibility was given to some other person. I am busy with other works.”

With PTI inputs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd