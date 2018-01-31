TMC indicates unwilling to be led by Rahul’s UPA, sets criteria for 2019 leader

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee releases her new book at the inauguration of 42nd International Kolkata Book Fair Tuesday. (Partha Paul) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee releases her new book at the inauguration of 42nd International Kolkata Book Fair Tuesday. (Partha Paul)

A day after Trinamool Congress was conspicuously missing at the meeting of opposition parties hosted by NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and two days before a similar strategy meeting to be hosted by Congress Parliamentary Party leader Sonia Gandhi, the TMC on Tuesday reeled out a set of criteria for leading the opposition block in 2019, in which none of the ‘national’ leaders qualify.

The only person other than TMC supremo, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who ticks all the boxes in TMC national spokesman Derek O’Brien’s list is Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. Patnaik’s BJD is not even a regular at opposition meetings.

O’Brien Tuesday said: “It is only natural that a person with impeccable credentials can play lead role in 2019. S/he has to be the undisputed leader, the supremo of the party, need to have been cm, need to be currently running a state, should have been in the Union cabinet, and should have been a Member of Parliament for one or two decades.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has never been a CM, and Pawar is not a sitting CM. Patnaik, who was a part of the Vajpayee cabinet for a brief while, is the only one that fits the bill. O’Brien refused to name anyone.

From the regular strategy meetings inside Parliament and joint protests outside, there has been trouble in the Opposition ranks ever since Rahul Gandhi became the Congress president.

Banerjee, who shares cordial relations with former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, has not even congratulated Rahul since his elevation. Party sources say Rahul taking over the reins cannot mean it is business as usual for the UPA, as he is much junior than leaders of all other constituent parties, including Banerjee. Which is perhaps why the Congress reportedly sent out feelers to the TMC that it is willing to reschedule the February 1 meeting to be hosted by the Congress so that Banerjee can participate.

TMC sources said the CM has prior commitments for the first three weeks of February. Thus, not only can she not be a part of the strategy meeting during the first half of the Budget session, she is also unlikely to go for UPA chairperson’s dinner during the session.

