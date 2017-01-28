Mamata Banerjee asks police to find Ausgram police station attackers

West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo) West Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday directed the police to find out those behind the attack on Ausgram police station in Burdwan district in which several police personnel were injured and government property was damaged.

“I have asked the police and the local administration to find out those involved in the attack on Ausgram police station,” Banerjee told reporters after reviewing the situation at a top-level meeting at the state secretariat.

State Home Secretary Moloy De, DGP Surojit Kar Purokayastha and ADG (Law and Order) Anuj Sharma were present at the meeting.

Replying to a question about the probable attackers, the chief minister said, “You must be knowing about those who were behind the incident.”The local police and the administration have been asked to deal with the situation strongly. An irate mob today attacked the Ausgram police station with sticks and threw brickbats, causing injury to police personnel, and set its waiting room on fire.

Protesters vandalised and set Burdwan Ausgram Police Station on fire (ANI Photo) Protesters vandalised and set Burdwan Ausgram Police Station on fire (ANI Photo)

The incident took place just a day after Banerjee, while speaking at the police investiture ceremony, had urged a section of the people not to take law in their own hands.

Yesterday, a mob had attacked the police and blocked the arterial Ausgram-Guskara Road protesting the detention of three school teachers and had alleged that they were manhandled at Guskara in Burdwan district.

Burdwan SP Kunal Agarwal, however, denied any link between today’s incident and that of yesterday’s as the matter was peacefully settled. Several persons were detained and being questioned in connection with the incident, police said.