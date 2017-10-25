Mamata on linking Aadhaar with mobile number: ‘I will not do it’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday opposed the linking of Aadhaar with mobile phone numbers. In a statement to PTI, the chief minister said ‘she will not do it’. Her reaction comes after the Department of Telecom (DoT) had called for linking of mobile numbers with Aadhaar on March 23.

Earlier in February this year, the apex court had directed the Centre to put in place within a year a mechanism to scrutinise the identity details of over 100 crore existing as well as future mobile phone consumers. The Supreme Court had suggested that the existing pre-paid mobile users, who are 90 per cent of the total mobile users, may be asked to give identity details at the time of re-charge as done while giving fresh SIM cards to users.

Express Investigation

