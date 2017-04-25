West Bengal: Locals clash at Sovabazar, five persons injured

At least 10 persons were detained for their alleged involvement in the incident. At least 10 persons were detained for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Residents of two adjoining areas at Sovabazar in north Kolkata today fought a pitched battle among themselves protesting the involvement of some locals in alleged anti-social activities. A senior officer of Jorabagan police station said, at least five persons were injured in the fight. They were undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals. At least 10 persons were detained for their alleged involvement in the incident in which residents of Bhangamath and Tarikhana got into a fight this morning throwing bottles and hurling bricks at each other, he said.

“There was a problem among the residents of the two areas since last night which turned violent this morning. They were protesting the alleged consumption of alcohol by some men from Tarikhana for quite some time,” the officer said. Shops and local bazar remained closed today and only a handful vehicles were seen plying on the roads, he said.

A police team from Jorabagan and Shyampukur police station besides Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel of Kolkata police have reached the place. “The situation is now under control,” another senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 1:02 pm