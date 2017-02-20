West Bengal: Lady teacher allegedly commits suicide in Siliguri, two arrested

The woman’s body was found hanging in her room on Saturday morning and the ‘suicide’ note found on her side. (Representational Image) The woman’s body was found hanging in her room on Saturday morning and the ‘suicide’ note found on her side. (Representational Image)

A lady school teacher has allegedly commited suicide blaming some eve teasers in the area of harassing her for days in Siliguri. Police said today, two local youths Mithun Das and Subir Saha were arrested yesterday after the victim Rita Sarkar’s body was found hanging inside her room the day before. The two were later remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody by a local court on charge of stalking, teasing and subjecting a woman to mental torture prompting her to end her life.

Rita, teacher of Shaktigarh Balika Vidyalay, alleged in a five page note that she felt ‘humiliated’ for the attitude of some people towards a lady teacher though the teaching community builds up the future generation of the nation.

The note referred to the taunts she faced on way to school and back for days, police said.

The woman’s body was found hanging in her room on Saturday morning and the ‘suicide’ note found on her side.

Meanwhile, students of the girls’ school today took out a rally protesting the alleged harassment to their teacher and demanding security for girls and teachers of the institution.