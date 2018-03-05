  • Associate Sponsor
Bengal labourer’s body found under suspicious condition in UP house

By: PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: March 5, 2018 11:58 am
The 50-year-old man, from Murshidabad district in West Bengal, had been working for the farmer for a long time. (Representational) The 50-year-old man, from Murshidabad district in West Bengal, had been working for the farmer for a long time. (Representational)
A labourer, who used to work in the agricultural land of a farmer here, was found dead in at Bhensi village in the district, the police said on Monday.

The 50-year-old man, from Murshidabad district in West Bengal, had been working for the farmer for a long time, they said.

His body was found in the farmer’s house under suspicious condition yesterday, the police said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway.

