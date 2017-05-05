West Bengal: Keen to avoid Naxalbari embarrassment, Locket Chatterjee, BJP leaders spend time in Chetla

BJP leader Locket Chatterjee during her visit to Bhawanipore in Kolkata on Thursday. PTI BJP leader Locket Chatterjee during her visit to Bhawanipore in Kolkata on Thursday. PTI

A DAY after it was left red-faced with the Mahalis from Naxalbari village in Siliguri joining the Trinamool Congress, the BJP on Thursday deputed party leader Locket Chatterjee to visit the families at Chetla area in Bhawanipore, which had hosted BJP national president Amit Shah during his recent visit to Kolkata.

Raju and Gita Mahali, who had hosted and offered lunch to Shah at their residence in Naxalbari over a week ago, had joined Trinamool on Wednesday, making the BJP accuse TMC leaders of abducting them and forcing them to join the ruling party.

To prevent more such incidents, Chatterjee and other BJP leaders on Thursday spent some time at the house of Sandya Baidya and Atanu Mondal at Chetla Lock Gate area. Later, Chatterjee said the people of Bhawanipore were not scared of any “outside pressure”.

“We came here to meet the family members because we were concerned about their security. Just because one family welcomed our party president to their house as guests, the Trinamool intimidated them and threatened them with murder unless they joined Trinamool Congress.

“If Trinamool can carry out such an exercise in North Bengal, they can repeat the same in Bhawanipore and elsewhere,” said Chatterjee.

“But Trinamool should remember that they can force one family to join the party, but by doing so, it will lose the support of hundreds of families. One can force someone to join your party, but you cannot force someone to vote for a party,” she added.

During his three-day tour of West Bengal, Shah had visited several households at Naxalbari, Bhawanipore — Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s constituency — and Rajarhat as part of his ‘booth chalo abhijan’. He had interacted with locals in these areas and spent some time at their houses.

The BJP, meanwhile, held protests in various parts of the state, accusing the Trinamool of “kidnapping and forcing” the Naxalbari couple, on Thursday. Activists from Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and BJP organised protest rallies and meetings in Kolkata, Naxalbari, Siliguri, North-24 Parganas and South-24 Parganas.

