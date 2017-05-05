West Bengal: Justice Karnan refuses to undergo mental check-up, says he has a stable mind

The medical team at Justice C S Karnan’s residence in New Town on Thursday. Express The medical team at Justice C S Karnan’s residence in New Town on Thursday. Express

CALCUTTA HIGH Court Justice C S Karnan, facing a contempt charge in the Supreme Court, on Thursday refused to undergo a mental health examination, saying that he is “absolutely normal” and has a “stable mind”.

At 11.50 pm, Calcutta Pavlov Hospital superintendent Dr Ganesh Prasad, along with two male psychiatrists and a woman psychologist visited Justice Karnan’s residence in New Town. They were accompanied by a police team of around 20 personnel from the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate led by Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) C Sudhakar. At 1.10 pm, the team of doctors and police personnel left Justice Karnan’s residence.

A seven-judge Supreme Court bench, on May 1, had ordered that a board of doctors — set up by a government hospital in Kolkata — accompanied by a police team formed by state DGP, medically examine Justice Karnan to evaluate his mental health. The order was given after the judge failed to appear in the SC, which took note of the “tenor” of his press briefings and orders in connection to the contempt notice.

The medical report has to be submitted “on or before May 8” and the SC would take up the contempt plea, initiated suo motu, for hearing a day after. Refusing to undergo the check-up, Justice Karnan on Thursday gave the medical team a written reply.

In a letter addressed to the chairman of the medical board of Calcutta Pavlov Hospital, he wrote: “Today you and your team came along with top police officers attached to the Kolkata Police department in order to provide medical treatment to me as per the direction/order/instruction of the Honourable Supreme Court. However, I declined to avail the medical treatment since I am absolutely normal with a stable mind.”

“Furthermore, it’s my strong view that the Supreme Court order amounts to an insult and harassment to a Dalit judge (myself),” he added.

Justice Karnan told the doctors that for holding such a medical examination, a guardian’s consent was required.

“My wife and one son are in Chennai. The other son is abroad. So, in absence of any guardian, my family, I cannot allow you to examine me, as there is no such consent. So, any medical test cannot be held,” Karnan said.

Claiming “the seven judges” are not suitable for the nation,” Justice Karnan wrote: “I urged the seven judges to close the contempt proceeding and restore my judicial and administrative work in order to maintain the decorum, dignity and sanctity of the courts… If a genuine man commits an error knowingly or unknowingly or inadvertently, but later on the said person rectifies his mistake, he is known as a perfect gentleman, after all we are human beings and not infallible.”

“After issuing suo motu contempt proceedings, now the public have lost the confidence and trust with the judiciary, therefore, once again I request the hon’ble seven judges to do the right thing by resigning their judicial posts,” he added.

The SC had issued a suo motu contempt order against Karnan in February after he had named 20 “corrupt judges”, seeking a probe against them. The court had also restrained him from exercising administrative and judicial power from February 8. Justice Karnan appeared before the SC on March 31, becoming the first high court judge to do so in the history of Indian judiciary.

Later, Justice Karnan issued a suo-moto judicial order against Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and the six other SC judges, directing them to “appear” before him on April 28 for “violating” Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. As none showed up, he issued a fresh order on April 28, and postponed the date of appearance to May 1. The same day, the bench directed that Justice Karnan be medically examined.

