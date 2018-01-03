West Bengal: IPS officer’s prayer for voluntary retirement accepted

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Express photo by Partha Paul. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Express photo by Partha Paul.

The West Bengal government has accepted senior IPS officer Bharati Ghosh’s “prayer” for voluntary retirement with immediate effect, a week after she was transferred.

The state Home department issued a notification under the All India Service Rules accepting Ghosh’s prayer for VRS.

“Since Smt Bharati Ghosh, IPS (SPS-2006) has attained 50 years of age, she is eligible for seeking voluntary retirement under rule 16(2) of the All India Service (DCRB) Rules, 1958 and the state government is competent to accept her prayer,” the notification read.

As per the notification, Ghosh has been relieved from service with effect from yesterday.

Ghosh was removed from the post of West Midnapore SP and transferred as the commandant of the third batallion of the state armed police on December 26.

A day after that, she had written to Director General of Police Surajit Kar Purkayastha seeking voluntary retirement.

Ghosh, who was considered close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has been posted in West Midnapore district for over six years.

