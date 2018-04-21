West Bengal: Hope panchayat polls are held soon, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Express photo by Renuka Puri/Files)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while welcoming the high court verdict on rural polls, on Friday hoped for the elections to be held as soon as possible, keeping in mind Ramzan and inclement weather. The Holy Month will begin from May 15. She also said the 30 per cent minority population in the state will be inconvenienced if the election dates fall on Ramzan. “It will be better if the SEC declares election dates as soon as possible because Ramzan will begin soon. The people belonging to minority communities will face a lot difficulty…” she said.

Mamata also said the state government will not move higher courts to challenge the HC order. “This question does not arise as we never moved court in the first place. We want elections to be held and we did not file a case. The case was filed by those who did not want the elections to take place. They can do it as it is their democratic right to file a case in courts. But by doing so, so many days were lost. The people will face consequences now. In the latter part of May, the temperature will increase. In this time of the year, several thunderstorms will cause havoc in the state. About 18 people were killed in a thunderstorm a few days ago. So we cannot delay the election for so long. We wanted to hold the election earlier in a bid to avoid this weather condition,” she said.

