West Bengal govts should ensure law and order, says Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi

The Governor’s comments come in the wake of attacks against BJP offices in the state by alleged TMC workers after the arrest of their leaders in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund case. The Governor’s comments come in the wake of attacks against BJP offices in the state by alleged TMC workers after the arrest of their leaders in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund case.

West Bengal Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi on Thursday said that state governments must ensure that law and order is maintained.

The Governor’s comments come in the wake of attacks against BJP offices in the state by alleged TMC workers after the arrest of their leaders in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund case.

“Every state, irrespective of political attachment, should try to ensure peace in the state and maintain law and order,” he told reporters when asked about the incidents.

Watch What Else Is making News

When asked about the prevailing situation in the state, the Governor said, “No comments”.

Responding to the Governor’s remark, TMC secretary general and state education minister Partha Chatterjee said, “He (Governor) did not mention any particular state. But if Raj Bhavan is used for political purpose, we will protest.”

He also denied the charge that TMC workers, carrying the party flag, had attacked the BJP office in Kolkata. “Party flags can be purchased from the markets,” he said.

A source in the government said, “Mamata Banerjee was very angry that the governor was taking up the issue of the BJP while completely ignoring what TMC was stating.”

Hitting out at the ruling party in West Bengal, BJP leader Siddharth Nath Singh said the TMC should introspect. “They (TMC) accuse BJP of using the office of the state governor, but there is violence and breakdown of law and order in the state,” he said.