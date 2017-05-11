West Bengal govt to High Court: Probe into Bhangar killing nearing end

The Calcutta High Court was on Thursday told that the probe into the death of a person due to gunshots during a stir in South 24-Parganas district was at its last stage and the CID would soon identify the persons behind the killing.

The West Bengal government conveyed this information to a bench of Justice Joymalyo Bagchi through Advocate General Kishore Dutta.

Justice Bagchi had earlier expressed displeasure at the lack of progress of investigation into the death.

Dutta told the bench that the sleuth hoped to inform it about the identity of the persons behind the killing on the next date of hearing.

Justice Bagchi observed that the report submitted by the CID on the progress of investigation was vague and suffered from opaqueness.

Additional Director General (CID) Rajesh Kumar appeared before the court today on a direction by Justice Bagchi to apprise him on the progress in the probe.

Representing the ADG, the advocate general submitted that the investigation by the CID into the killing of a person during the agitation over building of a power grid sub-station at Bhangar in South 24-Parganas district in January this year was at its last stage.

During the last hearing on April 26, Justice Bagchi had expressed displeasure at the CID’s failure to arrest the person involved in the killing of the man and had directed the ADG CID to appear before him to explain the progress in the investigation.

Father of Mofizul Khan, who had died of gunshot wounds at Bhangar on January 17 during an agitation over setting up of a power grid sub-station, had moved the high court subsequently seeking a probe into the death by an independent agency other than the state police.

Khan’s counsel Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee had prayed for a probe into the killing by an independent agency other than the state police or CID, claiming before the court that the victim died in firing by the police.

The police had denied that it had resorted to the firing and claimed the death had occurred during clashes between two groups of agitators.

The CID had told the court that the ballistic reports said the bullet which caused Mofizul’s death was fired from an improvised gun.

