West Bengal govt moves Supreme Court, challenges Aadhaar linking to schemes

The West Bengal government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Centre’s decision to link Aadhaar to social welfare schemes.

The plea will come up before the bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan on October 30. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said in Kolkata on Wednesday said she would not link her mobile number to Aadhaar. “Let my mobile connection be discontinued,” she said.

The petition, though, deals only with linkage of Aadhaar to welfare schemes. Advocate and Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee said the Bengal government has challenged the provision which says that without Aadhaar, the benefits of social welfare schemes would not be extended.

