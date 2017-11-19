Protest reaches Kolkata: We will ensure Padmavati is not released, says Kshatriya outfit

Supporters of Bharat Kshatriya Samaj burn posters of Padmavati in Kolkata on Saturday. Subham Dutta Supporters of Bharat Kshatriya Samaj burn posters of Padmavati in Kolkata on Saturday. Subham Dutta

Protest against Padmavati reached Kolkata on Saturday with members of Bharat Kshatriya Samaj saying that they alongwith other Hindu outfits will ensure that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film is not released in the state.They said they will meet Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee next week in this regard.

The film, starring Deepika Padukone as Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, has triggered protests in different parts of the country, especially in Rajasthan.

“Bhansali has tried to distort the history of the country. Usne itihaas ko badalne ki koshish ki to hum uska bhugol badal denge (If he tries to change history, we will change the geography of his face). Over the next couple of days, we will hold protests across Kolkata. We will be meeting the Governor and the chief minister next week to demand that the movie should not be released here. We will not allow the movie to be released in Bengal,’’ said Bharat Kshatriya Samaj youth president Deepak Singh.

The outfit has demanded that the scheduled release of the film on December 1 be cancelled without any discussion and that it should be screened for the representatives of the Rajput community first and then be released only if they are satisfied. They also demanded that scenes, trailers and advertisements showing Padmavati dancing be removed, immediately. The organisation also demanded that Bhansali be penalised for running promos before even the Censor board cleared the movie. They even demanded a probe into the funding of the movie.

At least a dozen different organisations, including Rashtriya Brahman Samaj and Rashtriya Bihari Samaj, came out in support of Bharat Kshatriya Samaj at the Press club here earlier this evening, all claiming that they had been insulted by the trailer of the movie.

As per PTI, an organisation of the Rajput community even burnt pictures of Bhansali at the Press Club.

Rajesh Singh, president, of Bharat Kshatriya Samaj, told reporters that certain scenes involving Padmavati have “deeply hurt the Indian culture and the values of the Hindu population in the country”, PTI reported. “The scenes, which are objectionable and harmful to Indian culture, need to be deleted before release,” PTI quoted him as saying.

“Bhansali is a renowned filmmaker. And this is the kind of movie he is presenting to the common man in our country. He has attacked the Hindus, their tradition and culture. Hindus across the country condemn this. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has talked about this as well. We are warning the Censor board, Bhansali, the Central and state governments and all the artists involved in the making of this movie, that this film is better not released. Otherwise it is not us, but them who will be responsible for the consequences. Bhansali has tried to break the country. We are calling all nationalists, including those from other faiths, Muslims and Sikhs as well, to stand by us and oppose the release of this film,’’ said Narayan Mishra, president of Rashtriya Brahman Samaj.

Members of various organisations, when asked, said that they did not know what the movie portrayed.

“But we have an idea from what we have seen in the trailer and what we have read and seen in the news. Padmavati is a mother figure to us who is known for her courage. She committed the greatest sacrifice by throwing herself into fire to escape dishonour. But, Bhansali has shown her as a dancer. Her dancing is extremely offensive to us. He has insulted Rani Padmavati,’’ said Rajesh Singh Munia, a member of Bharat Kshatriya Samaj.

