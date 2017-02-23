West Bengal: Govt lays down guidelines for hospitals to ‘curb harassment’

West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

The Mamata Banerjee government on Wednesday laid down a series of guidelines for medical establishments to follow, so as to avoid harassment of patients as well as their family members. In a meeting with authorities of private hospitals and nursing homes, the Chief Minister pulled up some of them and criticised their practices.

“We have received complaints that some medical establishments are indulging in practices which are unacceptable. The price of one medicine is charged multiple times in the bill. Some hospitals are charging exorbitant bills.

“Patients have also complained that they were admitted in ICU without a strong reason. These practices should come to an end,” Mamata said during the meeting held at Town Hall.

The chief minister also hit out at doctors and nursing homes for prescribing several tests and sending patients to specific diagnostic centres.

“The culture of receiving commission from diagnostic centres is really unfortunate. There are reports that patients coming from neighbouring countries are overcharged. There are instances where the families of the deceased were refused the body because they were unable to pay the medical expenses. How can you charge someone who has died? Be human first. Do not turn down any emergency patients,” the chief minister said.

She also lashed out at hospitals which were not maintaining government policies of treating the poor at lower rates.

“If hospitals do not maintain the government policies, then actions will be taken against them. If this continues, then we will also have to reconsider their licences.

“You cannot add more packages to an existing one and keep patients in the dark. Provide them the case summaries and allow cashless treatment,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said.