West Bengal govt forms development committee for Hills

This is the second committee that the government has created to get a grip on the Hills that witnessed a 104-day-long shutdown for a separate state of Gorkhaland, sources said.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: November 23, 2017 1:51 am
The state government has set up a four-member Hill Area Development Committee that will oversee work in the Hills. In a notification issued on November 13, principal secretary, home and hill affairs department has announced that the committee will be headed by Mann Ghising, president of Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF). The remaining members are Mahendra Chhetri as vice chairperson, Ajoy Edwards (member) and Subhomoy Chatterjee (member).

“We welcome the development. The committee is a stop-gap arrangement till a permanent political solution is found for Darjeeling hills,” said Chhetri, GNLF general secretary. The notification stated that the new committee will supervise all the development works in Darjeeling and Kalimpong and will come into effect immediately. Sources said that the newly-formed committee will start functioning from Pintail village on the outskirts of Siliguri.

On September 20, the CM had reconstituted the board of administrators of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and appointed GJM leader Binay Tamang as its chairman.

