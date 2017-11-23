West Bengal govt forms development committee for Hills

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File)

The state government has set up a four-member Hill Area Development Committee that will oversee work in the Hills. In a notification issued on November 13, principal secretary, home and hill affairs department has announced that the committee will be headed by Mann Ghising, president of Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF). The remaining members are Mahendra Chhetri as vice chairperson, Ajoy Edwards (member) and Subhomoy Chatterjee (member).

“We welcome the development. The committee is a stop-gap arrangement till a permanent political solution is found for Darjeeling hills,” said Chhetri, GNLF general secretary. The notification stated that the new committee will supervise all the development works in Darjeeling and Kalimpong and will come into effect immediately. Sources said that the newly-formed committee will start functioning from Pintail village on the outskirts of Siliguri.

On September 20, the CM had reconstituted the board of administrators of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and appointed GJM leader Binay Tamang as its chairman.

