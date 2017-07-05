West Bengal Governor writes to President Pranab Mukherjee over Mamata Banerjee’s allegation

Mamata Banerjee (Left), Keshari Nath tripathi (Right) (File Photo) Mamata Banerjee (Left), Keshari Nath tripathi (Right) (File Photo)

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Wednesday wrote to President Pranab Mukherjee on his conversation with Mamata Banerjee in the context of communal violence in North 24 Parganas’s Baduria. Banerjee and Tripathi had a face-off yesterday, after which the Chief Minister accused the Governor of ‘insulting’ her.

“He is speaking like a block president of BJP,” Banerjee alleged. The TMC supremo also said that she even thought of quitting office over this “humiliation.” Criticising the governor, TMC spokesperson Derek O’Brien compared the Raj Bhawan to ‘RSS Shaakha.’ He also demanded action against the governor.

However the governor rejected Banerjee’s allegations. The Raj Bhawan’s statement said that Tripathi was surprised at the attitude and language” of the chief minister. Nothing in the talks should have made Banerjee feeling “insulted, threatened or humiliated”, the statement added.

WB Guv #KNTripathi writes to Prez Pranab Mukherjee on his conversation with @MamataOfficial in context of the #Baduria riots

Meanwhile, the BJP State President Dilip Ghosh has demanded President rule in the state alleging disruption of law and order situation in the state. The government today imposed section 144 in the district where clashes broke out on Monday over a controversial facebook post. 300 paramilitary personnel including BSF has already deployed in the area.

