West Bengal Governor greets people ahead of Durga Puja

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Sunday greeted the people of the state ahead of Durga Puja. “Durga Puja is the symbol of victory of good over the evil. The festival generates an atmosphere of joy and promotes the spirit of common brotherhood amongst all the people of different walks of life irrespective of caste, creed or religion,” Tripathi said in a statement.

“I am sure that the people of the state will wholeheartedly participate in the Puja celebrations. I pray for for their well-being and happiness during the festive season. I also pray for the prosperity of the nation,” he added.

