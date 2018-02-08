‘Governor flouted Constitution’

EDUCATION MINISTER Partha Chatterjee on Wednesday slammed Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi in the Assembly, alleging that he had flouted the Constitution by writing to a senior official in Malda district, bypassing the state government. Trinamool chief national spokesperson Derek O’Brien had on Tuesday alleged that the Governor had written to the divisional commissioner of Malda, directing him to convene a meeting on law and order and development schemes of the state and central governments in the district.

Making a special mention, Chatterjee told the House that the governor’s post had been “tarnished”, PTI reported. “The Governor has tarnished his post by writing the letter. It is against the Constitution. We condemn such an action. We respect him as the constitutional head. But we will not accept such actions under any circumstances,” PTI quoted Chatterjee as saying in the Assembly.

Later, speaking to mediapersons in the Assembly, Chatterjee said: “By sending a letter to the Malda district administration through his secretary, the Governor has gone beyond his jurisdiction, which is prescribed in the Constitution. His act goes against the Constitution and he has flouted it. By crossing his duty as prescribed in Article 153 of the Constitution, he has not only acted as the spokesperson of the central government but also as a spokesperson of the ruling party at the Centre. He has addressed several issues such as funds granted for central projects and also summoned state government officials.”

“The people of Bengal consider his steps as unconstitutional and undemocratic,” he added. The Governor declined to comment on the issue but said he was keeping a watch on the developments. “I don’t want to make any comment on this issue. Whenever I have to say anything, I will say it to the reporters. At present, I am just watching the developments,” he told PTI.

