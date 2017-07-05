West Bengal governor has crossed all constitutional limits: Trinamool Congress

- Sikkim standoff: Chinese media says India will suffer 'greater losses' than 1962 if it 'incites' border tensions
The Trinamoool Congress on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi, accusing him of “crossing” all constitutional limits and reminding him that the Raj Bhavan “could not be the party office of the BJP”. The party’s criticism of the governor comes a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused Tripathi of threatening her and acting like a “BJP block president”. The party supremo said she even thought of quitting office over this “humiliation”.
Speaking to reporters, TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee charged, “The governor has crossed the constitutional line. The way he spoke to the chief minister today, he has forgotten that it is not Uttar Pradesh.”
Chatterjee also said that the official residence of the governor could not be the party office of the BJP.
“He is the ex-speaker of the (UP) assembly. As a lawyer he must be aware of the observation of the Supreme Court (on the relation) between the chief minister and the governor… So whatever he has said is an insult to the people of West Bengal,” he charged.
The unprecedented spat between the chief minister and the governor came as communal clashes broke out in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on the night of July 4 following an “objectionable” Facebook post. The government rushed in 400 BSF troopers to assist the local administration in controlling the situation.
Chatterjee said that the party has already written to President Pranab Mukherjee stating that “this is unbecoming of a governor”.
A copy of the letter to the president was forwarded to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, he said.
Referring to the governor’s statement yesterday asking how confidential talks came out in the open, Chatterjee said, “You (Tripathi) telephoned the chief minister only after a team of BJP leaders met you at Raj Bhavan”.
A Raj Bhavan statement had yesterday said that the talks between the governor and chief minister “were confidential in nature and none is expected to disclose it”.
To a question on whether the TMC was demanding the governor’s removal, Chatterjee said, “If the governor does not express regret for the way he had spoken to the chief minister, we will have to take the tough stand.”
Alleging that the governor had asked the chief minister to manage her party, he remarked, “This is unprecedented. How can he ask her to manage her party members. Has he become the BJP spokesperson? He is the constitutional head”.
- Jul 5, 2017 at 3:31 pmWhen It come to Protecting Minority Hindus and their properties in WB, Governor has to interfere as Begum Mamta will go all out behind Hindus to finish them,Reply
- Jul 5, 2017 at 3:20 pmThese TMC goons are crazy fools who dishonor the re tion of Bengalis being educated, intellectuals, progressive and above all steeped in culture. Shamefully, the verbal garbage that is generated from these politicians is sickening. However, it is only true sons of the soil who can rein-in these out of control goons. wild tirade unleashed against the Governor is obviously to divert attention from failure of governance by TMC. Surely , the priority should have been given for dousing fires in Badoria should have been the primary concern for Mamta.Reply
- Jul 5, 2017 at 3:11 pmNOT HAVING BEEN ABLE TO GET ALL OPPOSITION PARTIES ON PAGE OF HER STAND AGAINST PM AND BJP, TMC APPEARS TO BE SERIOUSLY CROSSING ALL LIMITS AND DO ANYTHING TO ACHIEVE ITS GOAL. HOWEVER, IT BEARS REMINDING TMC AND ITS LEADERS THAT PUBLIC WATCH THEM AND THAT MAY IMPACT THEIR FUTURE PROSPECTS AS IT HAPPENED IN MANY OTHER PLACES. OF COURSE WB IS DIFFERENT THAN UP BUT ONCE PEOPLE'S OPINION SHIFTS NO PARTY OR NO LEADER CAN STAND AGAINST IT.Reply