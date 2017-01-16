West Bengal Governor condoles death of pilgrims at Gangasagar fair

At site of the stampede. (PTI photo) At site of the stampede. (PTI photo)

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Monday expressed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of lives of pilgrims in the Sagar Islands in South 24 Parganas. In a message from Raj Bhawan here, Tripathi conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families of the deceased.

The Governor also wished speedy recovery to the injured, it said. At least six pilgrims died while returning from Ganga Sagar fair on Monday that the officials initially said was a stampede, but the state government later claimed it was not.

The state announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased. The Prime Minister has also approved ex gratia from the PMNRF of Rs 2 lakh for next of kin of those deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the incident.