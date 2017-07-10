West Bengal government will cooperate with industries: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said her government will cooperate with industries and urged local residents to support and not disturb new initiatives. “A lot is happening here. We will offer full cooperation to industry and also request you all to support and not disturb them (industry),” Banerjee said while inaugurating a 3×150 MW thermal power plant of India Power Corporation Limited in Haldia.

“We had given 198 acres of land from our land bank and only 14 acres were bought by the company directly, which has invested Rs 3,500 crore in the project,” she said.

The chief minister’s comments hold significance as there has been some disturbances in the recent past by local residents in Bhangar area in South 24 Parganas over installation of a Power Grid sub-station. She also emphasised upon peace and brotherhood in the state.

IPCL chairman Hemant Kanoria had recently said the company is evaluating three to four power plants in Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Karnataka for takeover, preferably pit-head power stations within coal mines, coal-fired or thermal plants located in the coastal region, to reduce operational and coal transportation cost.

