West Bengal government to set up single mobile platform

With an aim to bring various e-governance services pertaining to citizens, investors and businesses, the West Bengal government has envisaged to set up a single mobile platform at an estimated project cost of Rs 6.94 crore. According to state’s information technology (IT) department, a citizen has to visit multiple websites, login many times, remember various username and passwords for availing of various web enabled services.

Moreover, a citizen often has to download multiple mobile applications and login individually for each service. Besides, integration of mobile app with SMS services and payment gateway has to be done individually. “These multiple online services can be brought on a single mobile platform in an integrated manner so that multiple e-services can be accessed and availed of through a single mobile platform,” an official statement said.

The IT department said since the penetration of mobile phones in the state is increasing, providing e-services to citizens through a single mobile platform is expected to improve the ease with which services can be delivered to citizens.