West Bengal government to buy potatoes from farmers, provide them subsidy: Mamata Banerjee

WITH POTATO farmers finding it difficult to sell their bumper crop this year, the state government has decided to buy potatoes directly from them and also provide subsidy for exporting them. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced this on Tuesday while speaking at a programme in Kolkata, which was organised to felicitate farmers for their contribution in agriculture.

Mamata said that potatoes would be bought at a rate of Rs 4.60 (per kilogram), which is a remunerative price. “Due to the combined effect of notebandi and bumper production of potatoes, our farmers are forced to sell potatoes at Rs 2.50-Rs 3 per kg. In order to give them some relief, we have decided to buy 28,000 tonnes of potato per month directly from the farmers for mid-day meal scheme and anganwadi centres,” Mamata said.

The Chief Minister also announced that her government would relax norms for farmers in exporting the crop and would provide them a cumulative subsidy of Rs 1.50 per kg of potatoes. “The government will relax its norms in exporting the crop and will provide subsidy of 50 paise a kg for railways transportation and Re 1 per kg for shipping out through ships,” she added.

